Mardi Gras style finds from Baton Rouge boutiques

  • By Jennifer Tormo Alvarez

Everywhere else, it’s just January. In other cities, sparkles are packed away after the ball drops on New Year’s Eve. Not here. The season of beads, feathers and sequins has only just begun.

And the showstopping looks of Mardi Gras aren’t just for dance troupes or parade royalty, either. On the sidelines, attendees are increasingly donning their own costumes of tinsel, glitter and fringe.

The DIY nature of Carnival is, of course, what makes it so special. But here are some store-bought finds, from scarves to shoes to sweaters, to elevate an outfit with another dose of “extra.” Shine on.

For Love & Lemons Charelle Mini Skirt, $169
From Hemline Highland Road

 

Beaded Mardi Gras King Cake Earrings, Iced, $40
From Fleurty Girl

 

Dolce Vita Hemline Exclusive Dolen Beads Sneaker, $150
From Hemline Highland Road

 

Mignonne Gavigan Agnes Scarf Necklace in purple, $375
From NK Boutique

 

Mambo Beaded Purse Strap, $43
From Fleurty Girl

 

Saturday Silks Hemline Exclusive Mardi Gras Twilly Scarf, $36

From Hemline Highland Road

Milly Metallic Feather Cuff V-Neck Sweater in purple, $325

From NK Boutique

 

Time to Shine rhinestone booties in hot pink, $58
From Frock Candy


