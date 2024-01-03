Everywhere else, it’s just January. In other cities, sparkles are packed away after the ball drops on New Year’s Eve. Not here. The season of beads, feathers and sequins has only just begun.

And the showstopping looks of Mardi Gras aren’t just for dance troupes or parade royalty, either. On the sidelines, attendees are increasingly donning their own costumes of tinsel, glitter and fringe.

The DIY nature of Carnival is, of course, what makes it so special. But here are some store-bought finds, from scarves to shoes to sweaters, to elevate an outfit with another dose of “extra.” Shine on.