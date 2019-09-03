Rising beauty brands made in the Capital Region

Let’s talk beauty. Whether your routine focuses on natural skin care, minimal makeup or all-out-glam, you don’t have to travel to a big-box beauty chain to find good products for it. There are tons of local companies producing skin, bath and cosmetic products. The next time you’re on the hunt for a new lip color or face mask, check out these local companies—which have also all developed fan bases around the country.

This article was originally published in the September 2019 issue of 225 Magazine.