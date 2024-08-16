Proper & Co. brings a new formalwear shopping experience to Baton Rouge

When it comes to weddings, Ramsey Sims does it all. For over a decade, she’s helped brides find one-of-a-kind wedding weekend looks at her store, I Do Bridal Couture. Now, she’s securing exclusive event wear for everyone else—from mothers of the bride and groom to wedding guests.

“We have had so many mothers and past brides asking us for suggestions on evening and cocktail wear, and I wanted to provide them with a fresh and modern option here in south Louisiana,” Sims says of her soon-to-open second boutique. She is slated to open Proper & Co. in Baton Rouge this September in the space next door to I Do Bridal Couture. Sims also plans to open a Covington location in late 2024.

Proper and Co. will provide the same appointment-based shopping experience as I Do Bridal Couture.

“Our bridal stores provide an elevated experience, and we hope to bring that same diligence, dress knowledge and experience in a modern boutique where women can be pampered while they select the right Mother of the Bride, evening or cocktail dress,” Sims says.

This story originally appeared in inRegister. To keep up with inRegister, subscribe to the free inRegister@Home e-newsletter here.