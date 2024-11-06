November’s color of the month is a fall favorite

Neutral colors are making a big comeback just in time for fall. More specifically, fashion influencers consistently choose chocolate brown for everyday fall wear.

“Fashion’s biggest color trend is undeniably chocolate brown,” Harper’s Bazaar writer Julie Tong reported last month.

The hue has taken over racks in boutiques across the Capital City with looks straight from the runway. Keep reading to see a few pieces from local boutiques.

This dress from Aria is perfect for Louisiana fall. Pair it with boots, and you’ll be ready to take on the town.

Want something more elevated than a bomber jacket? Add faux fur. This one from Edit has the cutest color and can zip to any length.

Living in Louisiana means accepting that Thanksgiving will likely be 70 degrees or hotter. Pair this chocolate brown skirt from Rodéo with a thin sweater for a flawless fall style. All you’ll need is a sweet potato casserole in hand to complete the look.

We love this monochrome look from NK Boutique. You can coordinate these chocolate brown jeans with many different tops this season.

Faux fur is always a good idea. Try this multicolored jacket from Lukka paired with some light brown pants.

