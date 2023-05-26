New Orleans boutique Fleurty Girl is coming to Baton Rouge

Fleurty Girl, a New Orleans-themed retailer selling shirts, gifts and accessories, is planning to open its first Baton Rouge location in Mid City.

According to a social media post today, the company will open a shop and salon this summer at 3622 Government St., which is the former home of Mid City Mercantile.

The Baton Rouge location would be the company’s ninth. Founder Lauren LeBlanc Haydel says she launched the company with $2,000 in 2009.

“Sorry it took us 14 years to get here, we were stuck in Baton Rouge traffic,” Haydel joked in the post announcing the new location.

