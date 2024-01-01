Mallory Myers is a business owner, a barre instructor, a mother of three and the wife of a fellow business owner. She says all of her titles—and more—fit in her life comfortably because everything has a place.

“People underestimate how an organized life can be,” she says. “It’s more than just a pretty picture. It’s a feeling. Organized living is a feeling of more calm and control in a world that has no control.”

Her family’s home is a show house for Myers Construction & Development, her husband Ryan’s contracting business. That means it needs to be ready for tours at a moment’s notice. Over time, she developed a system that kept her home tidy without having to clean around the clock.

Ryan encouraged her to create a business out of her skills, which led her to the NEAT Method. After eight months of interviews and training with the national company, Myers became the owner of the Baton Rouge franchise three years ago.

The NEAT Method provides its local owners with organization products and solutions, as well as access to other members of the NEAT community. The brand’s goal is to give organized spaces a “luxury look, versus just the clean look,” as Myers describes it.

A month is all it takes for Myers to transform a space. After she consults with clients, she develops a plan complete with measurements and products within the client’s budget, mixing items from the NEAT Method with other favorites from retailers like The Container Store and Amazon. Once the client has approved the proposal, her team schedules an installation date.

After clearing out any unnecessary items, she finds practical homes for what’s left. Her ideology can be applied in any area—think: a pantry, a bedside drawer or a garage. In a playroom with labeled buckets for dinosaurs, dolls and trucks, for example, kids of any age—even if they can’t read yet—will learn where items belong over time. This gives them a clear starting place when it’s time to clean up.

Of course, knowing where to start is half the battle for adults, too.

The belief that a clear space can lead to a more organized life is evident in Myers’ own weekly routine. Despite her busy schedule, she’s able to make time for what she enjoys.

“I’m actually the room mom for second grade in my daughter’s school, and I started volunteering at our church,” she says.

She hopes she can bring that freedom to other families, one clearly labeled storage bin at a time. neatmethod.com

Mallory Myers’ tips for an organized 2024

1. Simplicity is key.

Simply put, owning fewer items means less to pick up. Be intentional with purchases.

2. If it’s not being used or worn, donate it.

Bid farewell to unneeded items with the peace of knowing they’ll be put to good use.

Myers’ go-to for donating clothing and other goods is the Iris Domestic Violence Center.

3. New stuff in, old stuff out.

Avoid post-holiday clutter by cleaning out toy boxes ahead of birthdays and other celebrations to make space for new presents.

4. Rotate pantry stock.

Myers says the most waste she sees in pantries comes from expired goods.

When unloading groceries, place new cans and containers behind the older ones.

5. Labels give items a home.

Creating labels for every box or bin may seem excessive, but giving items a home is the key to efficient cleaning.