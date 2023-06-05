This mother-daughter duo is serving up a sustainable athleisure line

Hadley Greene was studying design at the University of Southern California when she began noticing everyone wearing athletic clothing nearly all the time. Back in her hometown of Baton Rouge, her mother Kristen was regularly changing out of tennis clothes to run errands.

“I knew we’d found our niche,” Hadley says.

That sporty inspiration led to the May launch of Love All Tennis Co., the mother-daughter duo’s clothing brand aimed at serving up athleisure wear for on and off the court from Los Angeles to Louisiana.

Hadley says she and Kristen have always shared clothes and a love of fashion. When they began planning their first collection, she says they wanted to translate the cool and casual West Coast style into something that speaks to Southern sensibilities. Their vision is to provide athletic wear for in and out of the gym that works across age groups, while also keeping sustainability in mind throughout the production process.

For two years before the launch, the duo was busy perfecting the branding, design and niche. The name Love All is a play on tennis scoring, and it shares initials with Los Angeles and Louisiana. Most notably, the name signifies the brand’s focus on promoting inclusivity and unity.

The first drop of their core collection consists of classic pieces aimed at elevating the wearer’s closet, with basic black and white items that include their “LA” logo. “The pouf skirt is a really fun addition to these staple pieces. It’s a unique take on the tennis skirt,” Kristen says.

“The windbreaker is one of those items that was popular when my mom was young, so it’s cool to incorporate things like that for a retro feel,” adds Hadley. “We didn’t want our first drop to be anything crazy. We wanted something that would be approachable for a lot of people.”

The clothing is manufactured in Los Angeles, where Hadley lives. Sustainability comes in the form of the recycled polyester that is used to make some pieces, and consciously choosing innovative and sustainable packaging vendors.

The brand’s cool girl Instagram account, @lovealltennisco, has already begun to take off with the help of The Limited Agency, an all-female marketing agency based in Baton Rouge. Meanwhile, mother and daughter are planning future collections from menswear to accessories.

“I wanted it to work in both California and Louisiana,” Hadley says. “I think the design process was a success, because we ended up with a line that I would wear, my mom would wear, my friends at USC would wear, and my mom’s friends in the South would wear.”

