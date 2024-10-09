This Louisiana beauty app won $10,000 in a local pitch competition

BeautyFindr, an app that allows users to request services from beauty professionals, won the Curate Besties Pitch Competition at the Curate Conference this month.

AnnaBeth Guillory, the founder of BeautyFindr, was awarded $10,000 to invest in her business. She was one of five competitors including Bea’s Bayou Skincare, Mommyfluent Toys, Live Royally Network and Legacy Driving Academy.

Guillory launched the app in March 2024. She designed it along with Baton Rouge software company Vigilus. She thought of the app concept a year into operating her Lake Charles beauty salon Blush Co. The salon co-owner wanted to make building a clientele easier for other beauty professionals and help ready-to-book clients find available service providers. The app has subscribed beauty professionals in Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas, Georgia and Alabama.