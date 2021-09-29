Local designer Arianne Bellizaire part of Architectural Digest’s 2021 Iconic Home project

“There was a lot of pain last year, but there were also a lot of good things that came out of it,” explains Bellizaire. “In our industry, it was the awareness that there are a lot of talented, Black designers that deserve more representation and the willingness of companies like Architectural Digest to step up and say we want to do better, we want to do what we can.”

This year’s Iconic Home visualizes a family home in upstate New York with sustainability at its center. Elizabeth Graziolo, the home’s architect, created a fictional family for the designers to keep in mind as they each envisioned a stylish yet sustainable space within the home. For Bellizaire, that was the kitchen, pantry and breakfast room.

“One of the imagined homeowners is a florist, so I chose him to be the cook of the family and therefore the inspiration for the kitchen design,” explains Bellizaire. “I designed it around the idea that he really wants the space to be functional, but also reflect his love of flowers, nature and the Earth. And of course, maintain the overall theme of sustainability.”

“Sustainability is often associated with being super modern and minimalistic,” says Bellizaire. “It was a great challenge to flip that idea on its head to create a cozy, classic kitchen. Everything I brought into the space fits the theme of sustainability, yet is presented in a way that’s very palatable for those who love the look and feel of a traditional or even transitional home.”

Drawing upon the strong French influences present throughout the home, Bellizaire designed a classical European-style kitchen enhanced with modern, eco-friendly innovation. A countertop consisting of recycled materials offers plenty of prep space both for cooking meals and arranging bouquets. An overhead skylight provides lots of natural light. A vertical garden perfectly pulls in natural surroundings and offers practicality for picking herbs and veggies.

For those wanting to see more of The Iconic Home and hear from the designers on the inspirations behind their spaces, Bellizaire says to stay tuned for a lot of exciting content over the next two weeks. For now, take a virtual walkthrough and audio tour of the home by visiting Architectural Digest’s website.

This article originally appeared in a Sept. 28 edition of [email protected]. To keep up with inRegister, subscribe to the free [email protected] e-newsletter here.

