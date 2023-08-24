How a local blogger brought her family’s dream house to life

For 16 months, Brittney Fusilier drove to her future house every day.

It was a 45-minute trek from Central, where she was living at the time with her family. Braving Baton Rouge traffic was worth it. In return, she got to watch her dream home come to life. As the seasons shifted from sticky summer to gray winter, her lot morphed from open grass to poured slab foundation. As spring approached, the house bloomed into a hopeful skeleton of framing, windows and brick. And by Christmas, she was moving in alongside her husband, JD, and their four little girls.

During her daily visits, Fusilier enthusiastically documented every moment of construction. In detailed dispatches on Instagram, @brittfusilier, she explained the whole process for her more than 350,000 followers. In over 500 clips now saved to her Instagram highlights, she spoke about the years of planning, the seemingly endless search for a lot and the journey from blueprints to finished build.

Tour the Fusilier family’s dream house in a story from inRegister‘s July issue.