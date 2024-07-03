Local artist Cora Barhorst depicts the many eras of Taylor Swift in her new collection

Whether you’re a long-time fan or just entering your Taylor Swift era, Cora Barhorst’s newest collection for Baubles by Bella Bella will leave you speechless. Depicting each “era” of Swift, along with smaller paintings of symbols like a guitar, flowers and more, Barhorst hopes to evoke a feeling of nostalgia and connection, the same feelings she had when creating it.

“I am truly humbled by the excitement people have for the collection and it brings me so much joy when people tell me they feel connected to my art in the same they do to Taylor’s,” Barhorst says. “I requested the collection be on display until mid-October before any purchased pieces can go home with collectors, so hopefully everyone will have a chance to see it before they go to the concert.”

Baubles hosted a VIP viewing party for Barhorst’s “Eras” collection last month. Guests dressed as their favorite era were given an extra entry to Baubles’ Eras Tour giveaway and the winner will receive the first Swift piece Barhorst made back in 2020.



“I’ve been a full-time artist for the past two and a half years, and the skills I’ve gained show in the difference between that painting from 2020 and this new collection,” she says.

Hear from Barhorst on her creation of the collection in the Q&A below.

Why did you choose Taylor Swift for your new collection?

I chose to create a Taylor Swift-centered collection with Baubles by Bella Bella for my yearly summer release because she’s truly taken the world by storm in the past two years, going from a pop sensation into possibly the most recognizable person in the world. I made a few Taylor pieces that were very popular for my artist-in-residence installation at Baubles and knew now was the perfect time to create something bigger and more concentrated than I had ever done before.