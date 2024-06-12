Last-minute Father’s Day gift ideas from Baton Rouge shops

This Sunday is all about Dad. Whether your family finds joint gifts to give the dads or you just need a funny card to put their gift certificate inside of, Baton Rouge boutiques can help.

Make the men in your life feel extra special by putting in a little extra effort with a gift that’s custom to them. Whether he’s a golfer, fisherman, or just in need of a closet refresh, there’s something below for all the fathers in your life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Keeping Room (@thekeepingroom)

At The Keeping Room, you can find old-fashioned-themed goodies like bourbon-infused cherries, orange peel drink stirrers, a coffee table book about bourbon and even a golf-ball-shaped ice cube tray.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Perlis Clothing (@perlisclothing)

For the father who loves a big game, find team-themed polos at Perlis, and keep him in style for gameday–or any day, really.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Foyer (@thefoyerbr)

The assortment of retailers at The Foyer provides endless gift options for the dads in your life, from socks and kitchenware to cool home items.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carriages Fine Clothier (@carriagesfineclothier)

Giving their closet an upgrade is always a good idea, and Carriages Fine Clothier carries everything from suits and ties to everyday necessities like wallets and belts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Queen Bee (@thequeenbeebatonrouge)

There’s sure to be something for your king at The Queen Bee, whether it’s this stoneware fish planter or an alligator bottle opener.

This story originally appeared in inRegister.