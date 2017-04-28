How to install a gas lantern

Walk through the Garden District on a warm summer night or drive down Highland Road at twilight, and you’ll notice them twinkling on nearly every home. Gas lanterns are a great way to add Southern charm and style to your home. But for those who haven’t had them installed before—or maybe don’t even have a gas line set up—the process can seem intimidating. Fret no more. The hardest part of adding gas lanterns is choosing the style you like best. Then, you can hire a plumber to come do the dirty work. “Installation of the gas lanterns should always be done by a licensed plumber,” says Gary Burns of Advanced Plumbing. The price of installation varies depending on the company you use. A plumber can also install a gas line if your home does not already have one, he says. Or, better yet—some of the same stores also offer an electric version of gas lanterns for sale.

FIND A STORE THAT SELLS GAS LANTERNS

Here are a few local stores that offer a variety of lantern styles:

• Old South Lighting & Ironworks, 2026 Wooddale Blvd.

• Cajun Electric & Lighting, 1500 Government St.

• Sunbelt Lighting, 1698 Wooddale Blvd.

Click here to get back to our Baton Rouge home base.

This article was originally published in the May 2017 issue of 225 Magazine.