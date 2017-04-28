How to install a gas lantern

Walk through the Garden District on a warm summer night or drive down Highland Road at twilight, and you’ll notice them twinkling on nearly every home. Gas lanterns are a great way to add Southern charm and style to your home. But for those who haven’t had them installed before—or maybe don’t even have a gas line set up—the process can seem intimidating. Fret no more. The hardest part of adding gas lanterns is choosing the style you like best. Then, you can hire a plumber to come do the dirty work. “Installation of the gas lanterns should always be done by a licensed plumber,” says Gary Burns of Advanced Plumbing. The price of installation varies depending on the company you use. A plumber can also install a gas line if your home does not already have one, he says. Or, better yet—some of the same stores also offer an electric version of gas lanterns for sale.
FIND A STORE THAT SELLS GAS LANTERNS
Here are a few local stores that offer a variety of lantern styles:
• Old South Lighting & Ironworks, 2026 Wooddale Blvd.
• Cajun Electric & Lighting, 1500 Government St.
• Sunbelt Lighting, 1698 Wooddale Blvd.
Click here to get back to our Baton Rouge home base.
This article was originally published in the May 2017 issue of 225 Magazine.
There are no comments. Click to add your thoughts!