Inside the Queen of Sparkles’ Cozumel wedding

Inspired by groom Hunter Odom’s annual family trips to Cozumel, Mexico, he and the Queen of Sparkles herself, Jaime Glas, decided to tie the knot in a colorful multi-day celebration bringing friends and family together for a hot July getaway.

“Five years ago, I was invited on my first vacation with his family, and after stepping foot on the island—and jumping in the sea—I knew it was where we would be married one day,” Jaime says. “From that trip, we dreamt of bringing all of our friends and family back to paradise.”

With plenty of the color and sparkle that she is known for, the wedding celebrations invited Hunter and Jaime’s guests into the vibrant world that they have forged together. “We worked to bring all of our favorite parts of Cozumel and traditions we’ve made over the years to our guests in the most colorful way possible,” Jaime says.

