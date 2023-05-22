The Hope Shop is moving to new Mid City digs

Rebecca Gardner, owner of The Hope Shop, has signed a lease and applied for an occupancy permit for a new storefront space along Government Street, near Elsie’s Plate & Pie.

Gardner first opened The Hope Shop as a pop-up shop at Light House Coffee in 2018, selling ethically-sourced clothing, accessories and gifts. Profits from The Hope Shop are donated to the shop’s parent nonprofit, Hands Producing Hope, which provides economic and educational resources to its remote workforce of artisans. The shop’s current location is nestled behind Circa 1857.

Representing the landlord is Andrew D’Ostilio, with NAI Latter/Blum, who says Gardner has already begun moving into the 800-square-foot retail space, previously occupied by Body Botanicals, as well as a second space in the shopping center that will be used for office space. Jake Loach, also with NAI Latter/Blum, represented Gardner in the deal.

The new store is slated to open by September, says D’Ostillio.

Gardner was unable to be reached for more information before this story’s deadline.

