Home finder

Architecture in this city is a reflection of the veritable melting pot of influences here. We’re inspired by the recognizable style of New Orleans to the south, the prairies to the west, the midcentury and ranch-style explosion in the ’burbs decades ago and everything in between.

Here’s a look at some home styles you might find in more established neighborhoods around the city and where their influences lie.

TRADITIONAL ACADIAN

MODERN ACADIAN

COLONIAL

BUNGALOW

COTTAGE

CRAFTSMAN

ENGLISH COTTAGE

FARMHOUSE

GREEK REVIVAL

MIDCENTURY

MIDCENTURY/MODERN

PLANTATION

RANCH

NEW ORLEANS SHOTGUN

TUDOR

Click here to get back to our Baton Rouge home base.

This article was originally published in the May 2017 issue of 225 Magazine.