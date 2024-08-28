Home essentials to vamp up interiors for a new season

Doesn’t it always seem like the best and worst time to redecorate your house? Suddenly, you hate everything and want to get all new décor, but also, with the start of a new season, who has the time to do that?

To help, we picked out a few pieces that caught our eye at a few of the home décor stores around town. So instead of redoing the entire living room, take it step by step by adding some fun new essential pieces here and there. Scroll over the image below for more details.



Click here to view the accessible version of this interactive content.

This story originally appeared in inRegister. To keep up with inRegister, subscribe to the free inRegister@Home e-newsletter here.