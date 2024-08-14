High Fashion Fine Art returns in September with a two-day fashion show

Have a passion for fashion? Banana Republic is teaming up with Ellemnop.Art to showcase local talent in the High Fashion Fine Art II Fashion Show & Art exhibition this fall. This event highlights the work of LSU and Southern University students majoring in textile, apparel and merchandising. The fashion show will feature the handmade designs of these talented students.

Artists Elle Mouton and Keidrick “Sensei” Alford with Ellemnop.Art want to allow fashion students to showcase their talent next to a global retail brand. In addition to the fashion show, Banana Republic will host its annual Friends & Family Sale event.

High Fashion Fine Art II Fashion Show & Art Exhibition will be held on Friday, Sept. 13, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 15, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Banana Republic in Towne Center. Tickets are available for purchase on Ellemnop.Art’s website. Seats are limited.