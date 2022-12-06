Here’s where you can still find real Christmas trees in Baton Rouge

Believe it or not, Christmas is less than three weeks away. Real Christmas trees are much harder to come by in 2022 than in years past, thanks to a recent rise in demand coupled with a decrease in supply. But there are still a few places around the Capitol Region where you can score your spruce.

Louisiana Nursery, for instance, has sold real Christmas trees for the past 40 years, selling about 8,000 trees every year. The nursery regularly restocks when it receives between 600 to 700 new trees via refrigerated truck. It’s all pre-ordered a year in advance from various family-owned farms.

“We always have a constant flow of trees being sold and replenished,” says Ben Pecnik, vice president of Louisiana Nursery.

Its first load of trees arrived this year on Nov. 12 for the city’s early holiday decorators, and prices range anywhere from $30 for a 2-foot tree to $500 for a 14-footer. The nursery told 225 that it had sold about half of its tree stock at the time of publication.

A’s Toy Soldier Christmas Trees does things a little differently, growing its own trees on a family farm in North Carolina. There are several locations around the country. It has set up shop during the holiday season in Baton Rouge for 13 years.

“We cut these 10 days ago in a snowstorm on our property,” says Jody Estain, of A’s Toy Soldier Christmas Trees. “We got them down here in six days. They are fresh, guaranteed.”

Though supply may be lower than you’re used to, there are still a number of places to pick up your Christmas tree this holiday season—just don’t wait too long. To get you started, we’ve compiled a list of a few others around town ready to deck the halls.

Louisiana Nursery

8680 Perkins Road

13121 Coursey Blvd.

Louisiana Nursery trees begin at 2 feet, from about $30. Its largest trees are around 14 feet high and cost $500. A 10-foot Nordmann is sold for about $300. A selection of Fraser, Noble and Douglas Fir trees are also available. Pre-flocked trees are charged an additional $60 to $100. Tree preserve is available for purchase to prevent the tree from dropping its needles and making a mess—and don’t forget about the Christmas decor and decorations inside.

A’s Toy Soldier Christmas Trees Baton Rouge

9440 Perkins Road

This tree farm’s smallest trees are about 2-3 feet tall, starting at $25. Its largest trees are about 11-14 feet tall and sold in a $200 range. A’s also sells fresh garland at $2.50 per foot. Small wreaths are $20 and large wreaths are $30. The Baton Rouge location recruits LSU students every year to work as “Santa’s helpers”. The helpers are available to trim and load trees for customers.

D’s Garden Center

10320 Pecue Lane

2544 Government St.

D’s sells Black Hills Fraser fir and spruce trees. Its smallest trees are about 3-5 feet tall and its largest are about 12 feet tall. The standard Christmas tree is about 9-10 feet tall and is available at D’s for about $200. Red and white poinsettias are available from 4.5 inches to 10 inches. It also features a variety of live wreaths and Christmas cactuses. Customers can also choose from a wide variety of ribbon to perfectly match their decor, and staff is available to make bows for you. D’s Garden Center offers online orders with curbside pickup or delivery within 10 miles.

Clegg’s Nursery

5696 Siegen Lane

274 N Donmoor Ave.

10645 Greenwell Springs Road

31275 LA-16, Denham Springs

Clegg’s on Siegen had about 500 live Christmas trees left in stock as of 225‘s publication. It sells Fraser firs from North Carolina; nobles from Washington and Oregon; and Douglas firs from Oregon. Prices range from $54.99 to $579.99 depending on tree type and size. Clegg’s also offers a variety of Christmas lights in its store.

Calandro’s Christmas Trees

4510 North Blvd.

Calandro’s had only about 100 trees left in stock as of Monday, Dec. 5, at its new lot located behind the family’s lunch spot, Mr C’s. It sells Fraser firs from North Carolina and Noble Firs from Oregon. A tabletop tree starts at $30, and the largest trees left are 7-8 feet for about $100. The team will flock your tree for an extra $12 per foot. Bring your tree stand from home, or buy from Calandro’s, and its team will assemble the stand onto your tree for free before loading it onto your vehicle. Calandro’s also has delivery options and custom-made wreaths and fresh garland.

Big box stores

Lowe’s and Home Depot have live Christmas trees available. Visit your neighborhood store website to check availability, as some trees are only available through delivery.

Don’t see your favorite Christmas tree lot on the list? Let us know at [email protected].