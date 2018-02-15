For one week each year in Baton Rouge, it’s all about style.

The Oneofakind Baton Rouge Fashion Week returns for its fifth year next week, featuring a runaway show, kids fashion show, a VIP networking event and more.

At the events, local models show off clothing and accessories by local and regional designers’ and boutiques’ spring and summer lines. Read about participating designers here.

The events pop up throughout the week at various locations downtown—including the Shaw Center for the Arts’ rooftop terrace for its Big Night fashion show—and an area elementary school.

Baton Rouge Fashion Week is the sister event of Little Rock Fashion Week. Read more about how the event came to Baton Rouge in 225‘s feature from our archives.

Find tickets to this year’s fashion week here. Prices vary by event. For the full schedule more info, visit batonrougefashionweek.com.