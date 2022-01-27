First Look: Local Supply opens Saturday in Mid City, showcasing Baton Rouge artisans and makers

“It all began when we were sitting on the floor in the office of Sweet Baton Rouge around 2015 or 2016,” Waguespack says. “That’s when the idea of the local side of things came into play. It’s been really fun to see how it’s come to fruition.”

Together, they created a space where local makers could have a place to sell their goods and reach more customers in the community.

“We both just wanted to bring local businesses together to one place so people could shop,” Waguespack says.

Local makers will cycle out quarterly. Currently, all of the vendors are part of the Local Pop Up family. “Our intention is to have as many makers as we can in here while maintaining a nice shopping experience,” Guidry says.

Upon entering, you’ll be greeted by a large mural of a roseate spoonbill nicknamed Rosie. This feathered friend is a nod to Local Supply’s sister store Sweet Baton Rouge, which has Petey the Pelican as its mascot. Both Petey and Rosie were the ideas of Guidry. “These birds of a feather really flock together,” she says. “We have a love for our birds of flight from Louisiana.”

The hues of greens and pinks can be seen throughout the space as you browse different shelves of locally made goods and art from makers like Cora B. Gallery, Aline Prints + Design, Parish Clay Co. and more. Items range from a wall of greeting cards to tables of stationery and cookbooks.

“It’s a creative fusion of everything we’ve been cultivating for years,” Guidry says. “A lot of it is inspired by local makers. It’s really just a creative space where we can all come together and create more.”

Shop all things local at the grand opening this Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Local Pop Up’s January Market will also take place Saturday at Electric Depot from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Local Supply is at 1509 Government St.

