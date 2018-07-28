Easy, breezy and bold outfits to rock for LSU game days

August shopping trips are often dedicated to updating the kids’ school wardrobes—but don’t forget to stock up on a few new pieces for yourself. LSU game days are as good an excuse as any, right? You’ll need outfits that are easy, breezy and bold—because where else but Baton Rouge can you get away with wearing purple suede loafers?

Photography: Raegan Labat

Hair: CeKeisha Williams

Makeup: Katrina Liza

Models: Taylor LaCouture and Rendell Stovall

Location: LSU and the North Gates area

Billy Reid MSL one-pocket shirt, $195

BRAX “Feel Good” pants, $198

Austen Heller loafers, $185

From Carriages Fine Clothier

She + Sky long lace kimono in mustard, $38

Hammer jeans, $35

From Hey, Penelope

Purple Death Valley tank, $24

Purple druzy studs, $18

Amethyst necklace, $38

Amethyst bangle, $24

Brass hammered cuff bracelet, $16

Purple and gray quartz ring, $26

From Merci Beaucoup

Romance leather choker, $12

Soda “Again” x-band wedges, $38

From Frock Candy

Peter Millar linen shirt, $145

Beachcomber shorts, $90

Allen Edmonds lace-up shoes, $175

Raven shades, $155

Multicolor tortoise beaded bracelets, $12

From Carriages Fine Clothier

White bandeau, $8

Love Tree lavender denim overalls, $39

AMS “Emma” scalloped platform yellow wedges, $39

Seed bead earrings, $16

Beaded cuff, $18

Erimish beaded bracelets, 3 for $21

From Frock Candy

Retro-inspired shades, $10

From Hey, Penelope

On him:

Peter Millar campus striped polo, $105

AG-ed jeans, $235

Cole Haan sneakers, $150

From Carriages Fine Clothier

On her:

Sophie & Kate game-day top, $38

Just Black jeans, $79

Clear crossbody bag, $28

SODA canvas slip-on shoes, $34

From Frock Candy

Tiger earrings, $65

Tiger ring, $65

Small tiger pendant necklace, $55

From Mimosa Handcrafted

This article was originally published in the Tiger Pride section of the August 2018 issue of 225 Magazine.

