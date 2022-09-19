Cozy up your home with pumpkin spice-inspired décor, sponsored by Town and Parish Realty

It’s that time of year again … add a little pumpkin spice to your home to give it a cozy vibe this autumn season. Hints of orange may be just enough to give a color pop and cozy feel that so many buyers are craving these days. But as always, be careful not to overdo it.

Stage the front porch with pumpkin spice-inspired décor: Add pumpkins, gourds, and mums of different sizes and colors, being sure to highlight the wonderful pumpkin spice color!

Mix in some pumpkins for the planters: Choose some smaller pumpkins to add as fillers to your planters. This is a great way to bring some pumpkin spice-inspired décor to the back patio.

Get all the tips on how to spice up your home this fall.