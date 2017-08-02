Comfortable, stylish tailgate looks for Jaguars game days

Styling: Elle Marie

Photography: Royal Rouge Photography

Hair and makeup: CeKeisha Williams

Models: Bria LaRhea Scott and Byron Johnson II

Location: Downtown Baton Rouge

Ambience top, $10

Eien Apparel wide-leg suspender trousers, $40

National Jewelry Company Jaguars-inspired bracelet, $10

Gold choker and earrings set, $15

From Divas & Diamonds Accessories

Steve Madden shoes

Model’s own

Born Fly denim shirt, $62

Legacy Edition shorts, $40

From Sneaker Closet

Brown-strap watch, $15

From Divas & Diamonds Accessories

Vans shoes

Model’s own

Love In off-the-shoulder dress, $30

Solid gold choker, $10

N.E.U three-bead choker, $15

Earrings, $10

From Divas & Diamonds Accessories

Forever 21 shoes

Model’s own

Born Fly shirt, $58

Legacy Edition shorts, $40

From Sneaker Closet

Blue-strap watch, $15

From Divas & Diamonds Accessories

Vans shoes

Model’s own

This article was originally published in the August 2017 issue of 225 Magazine.