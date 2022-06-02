Cocktail pools transform small spaces into summer outdoor oases

With zero-lot-line homes taking over the housing market, homeowners aren’t willing to sacrifice the ultimate backyard staple—a pool—simply due to space. Enter cocktail pools. Also known as “spools,” these pint-size pools may be small, but they are no less luxurious. Incorporating everything from fountains to fire features, local companies are creating refreshing and show-stopping aquatic masterpieces in yards across the Capital City.

“Cocktail pools are like fountains on steroids,” jokes Jeb Barber of Makaira Pools. “They are useable water features that allow for noise cancellation and elements like heaters and coolers.” In this pool created for a Willow Grove home, Barber and his team created an elegant and refined look with oyster white and light blue touches, as well as lush landscaping to frame the pool.

Often, a smaller footprint allows for greater customization and even more opportunities to create a wow factor. This pool created by GW Oliver challenges the traditional by incorporating an elevated design that not only creates visual impact, but performs a practical function by offering overflow seating.