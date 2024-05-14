Graduation season is upon us here in Baton Rouge, with local high school and college seniors strutting across stages and tossing their caps in the coming weeks.

Each will get the priceless gift of a completed education, but friends and family can make their day a little extra special with grad gifts to prepare them for their next phase of life. Check local spots for themed presents, from keepsakes and cards to booze and collegiate gear.

We’ve compiled a list of items from local shops that would delight any grad—and just might be as exciting to receive as their diploma itself.

Prints from Cora B. Gallery

If your graduate is moving into a dorm room or a new apartment, why not kickstart their decorating with prints to match their personality? Baton Rouge artist Cora Barhorst sells a variety of prints of her work depicting famous musicians and actors, butterflies and even champagne bottles.

Personalized stationery from The Keeping Room

3535 Perkins Road

Head over to Perkins Road to find this fancy paper shop fully stocked with all kinds of cards, thank-you note packs, notebooks and more. At The Keeping Room, personalize stationery with names or initials and pair it with matching envelopes for customized correspondence that can be stashed in desks and used for notes or “thank you” cards.

Planners and pens from Local Supply

1509 Government St., Suite F

No matter what phase of life your grad is entering into, organizational tools can help them stay on top of their daily tasks. Check out Local Supply’s selection of planner notebooks and daily to-do list pads. Don’t forget to snag a few bright gel pens or sparkly glitter pens to bring some color to assignments, homework or projects.

Acrylic Butterfly from The Queen Bee

7415 Corporate Blvd., Suite 930

Celebrate new beginnings with the gift of an acrylic butterfly from The Queen Bee. These hanging butterflies make for a cute piece of desk decor or can be used as a Christmas tree ornament that commemorates the big accomplishment. The Queen Bee stocks canvases and other pieces with butterfly motifs, too.

Spirits from Bin Q Liquor

3911 Perkins Road

Graduations call for some celebratory drinks. For those grads who are of the legal drinking age, stop by Bin Q Liquor and pick up their favorite whiskey, wine, six-pack or vodka. Or, browse the selection of champagnes to find a bottle to pop at the after-party.

Cards and accessories from Baubles by Bella Bella

5720 Corporate Blvd.

This Corporate Boulevard shop is bursting with fun items in a multitude of bright colors. Inside, find plenty of items to give for future game days and apartment decor. At Baubles, find grad-themed cards, like one featuring a drawing of Taylor Swift getting her doctorate from NYU, or cute post-ceremony items, like a headband with “Best Grad Ever” across the top that makes a great replacement for a graduation cap.

Glassware and cookbooks from CounterspaceBR

7575 Jefferson Highway, Suite D

Adulting means being on your own. Help recent grads fill their cabinets and stomachs by gifting them cute glassware, like these hot pink champagne flutes and cookbooks packed with no-brainer recipes to take the guesswork out of weekly meals. CounterspaceBR’s Bocage location has a selection of retail items that would help out any new kitchen owner.

Kitchen staples from Red Stick Spice Company

660 Jefferson Highway

For those moving out of their parent’s home or those leaving their dining hall days, stock up their pantries with cooking essentials like spice blends, olive oils and salts from Red Stick Spice. Giving the gift of these kitchen cabinet must-haves will help new cooks elevate the simplest of dishes.

LSU and Southern University gear from B-Unlimited and The Anthony Lawrence Collection Store

3033 Perkins Road, Suite A

7566 Bluebonnet Blvd.

Both high school and college grads love repping their future university or their recent alma mater. Find LSU-forward t-shirts, crewnecks, game day pins, koozies and other apparel at Perkins Road shop B-Unlimited. For Southern University students and alumni, check out the blue and gold-colored collection at Anthony Lawrence Collection.

Custom sweets from Chocolate Bijoux

Make graduation day extra sweet by giving a box of brightly colored chocolate gems from Baton Rouge’s Chocolate Bijoux. Order an assortment of flavors directly from Chocolate Bijoux’s site or find them at local coffee shops and stores that carry the sweets. Choose from four-piece boxes or go big with a 24-count selection. Dream up a unique chocolate box by contacting Chocolate Bijoux with an idea, theme, flavor or color scheme.

Cufflinks and lapel pins from Mimosa Handcrafted

541 S. Eugene St.

If your grad is moving on to their professional career or office life, they may need a few accessories to dress up their business casual ‘fits. Mimosa Handcrafted has bronze, silver and gold pieces, like necklaces, earrings, bracelet cuffs and more. For those stylish guys, give them some of the brand’s cufflinks or lapel pins which conveniently come in the shapes of tigers and jaguars.