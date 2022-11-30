A Baton Rouge-themed gift guide: What we’re putting under the tree from local shops

It’s Dec. 1, which means we’re in the best part of holiday season. Local stores still have a good amount of gifts in stock, there are tons of holiday parties and events to look forward to, and that famous Mariah Carey jingle doesn’t feel tired just yet.

And if you get your shopping done early, you can save yourself the stress of panic buying a couple weeks from now.

The 225 editorial team has put together a small guide of some of our favorite picks for this season below. But you should know: There’s a lot more where that came from. Baton Rouge is bursting with local boutiques, artists and makers that truly make shopping fun. Here’s a teeny, tiny sampling of what we’re shopping this season. Tell us what’s in your cart at [email protected].

“Like most people, I love starting off the new year right. I think one of the best ways to do that is to stay organized with tasks. When Local Supply opened, I grabbed a weekly planning pad that had spots to write in the dates and multiple spaces under each day. I have bought multiple planner books in the past, forgotten about them and let them fall to the bottom of my bags, but this pad was different. I found it so easy to keep up with this planner, and I loved that I had room to write a detailed to-do list each day. I got giddy from crossing out each task and completing a daily list left me feeling accomplished. I think this is a gift that will work well for anyone wanting to get on track in 2023. Local Supply has weekly planning pads and daily planning pads. You can find them in store and online, too.”

—Olivia Deffes, 225 digital staff writer

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tim’s Garage (@timsgaragebr)

“Tim’s Garage is always a great local brand for artful, Louisiana-themed apparel and posters. For your work bestie’s cubicle, I love the poster collection inspired by Baton Rouge neighborhoods. And I’ve always loved the Parks Project’s stylish way of repping national parks, so I thought it was so awesome to see Tim’s Garage giving some love to Louisiana’s state parks with its own collection of T-shirts.”

—Jennifer Tormo Alvarez, 225 editor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aline Prints + Design (@alineprintsanddesign)

“I’ve been eyeing this print of Queen Elizabeth II by Aline Design for quite some time, and this Christmas season, the first without HRH at the helm in the UK in 70 years, feels like a poignant time to close the deal. The English rose-lined depiction of the young queen is both beautiful and playful—you can see the smallest, knowing smirk on her face. And I love how artist Aline Moreaux worked in personal touches, like the corgi pin and her favorite Earl Grey tea (which happens to be my and the artists’ favorite too, according to her website). It would be an elegant addition to my desk in the new year, and a pretty reminder to stay poised and serve others well. For those less royal-obsessed, I also love Aline’s Shrimp Poyboy Tarot Card artwork and the roux-inspired greeting card—gifts you can likely only find in Louisiana. Moreaux sells her work on her website alinemoreaux.com and at Baton Rouge shops like Local Supply and Brass by Circa 1857.”

—Laura Furr Mericas, 225 managing editor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sweet Baton Rouge®️ (@sweetbatonrouge)

“For my friends and family members into all things Dolly Parton, Sweet Baton Rouge in the Electric Depot has a great line of 100% cotton “Shop Dolly” T-shirts celebrating the smiling singer songwriter who was recently inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. I’ve bought the one with the stencil graphic of Dolly, hair big as ever, holding her acoustic guitar. There’s another that reads Pour Myself a Cup of Ambition I’m hoping Santa slips under the tree for me. Available online, too.”

—Maggie Heyn Richardson, 225 features writer

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Red Stick Spice Co. (@redstickspice)



“One of my favorite local spots to shop at for the holidays is Red Stick Spice. Personally, I’m a huge fan of their tea collection, so I’d recommend putting together a personalized assortment for the tea drinker in your life. If the person you’re shopping for doesn’t drink much tea, there are tons of other options. From kitchen gadgets and cooking class gift cards to oils and spice blends, you’re bound to find something that will work. Their spice gift sets are another great choice for the holidays.”

—Dillon Lowe, 225 digital content editor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LSU Museum Store (@lsumoa_store)

“Confession: As much as I love visiting an art museum, I might love dropping into its gift store even more. The LSU Museum Store is tucked inside the LSU Museum of Art downtown, and it’s full of goodies ranging from jewelry and clothes from Louisiana makers to a well-curated selection of books and journals. I’m heading straight for the ceramics and glass homewares. Much of it was made by local students, so it’s an excellent way to support budding artists while giving your recipient something truly special and one-of-a-kind.”

—Jennifer Tormo Alvarez, 225 editor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baubles by Bella Bella (@baublesbybellabella)

“Fight pesky water rings on any desk or table in style with these colorful coasters from Baubles by Bella Bella. Though it may seem like a small item to give, coasters sure do come in handy, and this place has just about every kind of coaster, so you can match them to any personality. Choose from colorful smileys and country music legends or champagne and luxury brand names. These coasters are offered at different price points and come in a variety of materials like cardboard, acrylic and ceramic. Buy one for a friend to add a pop of color to any desk or bedside table or buy a full set to dress up someone’s coffee table or bar cart. You could even pair some of these cute coasters with a beverage like a bottle of champagne or wine for a completely unique gift.”

—Olivia Deffes, 225 digital staff writer