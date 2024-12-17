Are Baton Rouge retail shops experiencing a holiday rush or holiday flop?

In today’s challenging economy, the costs to run locally-owned retail businesses in Baton Rouge aren’t what they once were.

With rent on the rise and increasing costs of goods, local retail shops are feeling the impact. Daily Report checked in with three owners: Desiree Guidry Byrd of Hey Penelope, Garrett Kemp of Circa 1857 and James Hyfield of Red Stick Reads to gauge how this year’s holiday season has been for local retail shops and how the economy is affecting customers’ spending patterns.

How is holiday shopping this year compared to previous years?

Garrett Kemp: Pretty similar for us to what last year was. I wouldn’t say there’s overwhelming growth, but we’re not at a loss either.

Desiree Guidry Byrd: It’s not as busy as it has been in the past, unfortunately. I know that’s not personal, it’s an economy thing. It’s been a late Christmas too. A lot of people are just starting to get out and shop with us, whereas in previous years it would have been busy since November.

James Hyfield: It looks like we’re on track to be at least as busy as last year. Our first indicator of events, White Light Night, was far more successful than it had been in the past. I think that had everything to do with the buses running again for it, which they hadn’t done since the pandemic. Small Business Saturday was also exceptionally busy.

What do you think has affected sales numbers this year at your shop?

Kemp: There is an upward trend for folks who would rather get vintage and antique pieces than something brand new or mass-produced at one of the big box stores.

Byrd: Everybody is spending money on their bills, grocery shopping and trying to just stay afloat. Everything has gone up. People don’t have as much left over for fun things like retail, which is totally understandable.

Hyfield: This summer wasn’t as blisteringly hot as last summer. In July and August of last year, people stopped shopping. The climate change here in Baton Rouge specifically has affected people’s shopping habits a little bit.

Historically, when is your largest rush for holiday sales?

Kemp: The week before Christmas.

Byrd: The last two weeks of December are when people, like myself, start last-minute shopping.

Hyfield: We typically anticipate the rush starting with White Light Night until we close for Christmas. We will be at least twice to three times as busy every day.

In one word, how would you describe this year in business?

Kemp: Growth. Through social media and sales, we’ve had steady growth throughout the whole year, which has been great for the business.

Byrd: Overwhelming. It’s been a difficult year for small businesses.

Hyfield: Necessary. As we approached the fourth year in business, we were getting close to where we needed to know whether this business was actually going to be a profitable venture for us. Every year, I’ve added more to the business. It was necessary for us to show that the business had growth and it was relevant for the business to stay around.

This story originally appeared in a Dec. 13 issue of Daily Report. To keep up with Baton Rouge business and politics, subscribe to the free Daily Report e-newsletter here.