2017 Best of 225: Shopping & Services

Best Antique Shop

The Royal Standard (26.4%)

Mark and Krista Peirce probably never thought an antique-buying trip in England decades ago would result in their opening The Royal Standard—or that they would set retail standards across the South, now with five locations and a thriving wholesale presence. Their two cherished Baton Rouge locations offer unique antiques, from smaller jewelry to bigger furniture. You’ll feel even more like you’re treasure-hunting in France after some crepes from The Crown Bistro, the café now open inside the 16016 Perkins Road flagship. theroyalstandard.com

Runners up

(19.2%) The Market at Circa 1857

(13.6%) Rusty Rooster

(8.1%) 4 Sisters & Etc.

(7.4%) The Foyer

Best Caterer

Chef Don Bergeron Enterprises (16.5%)

Shrimp and grits martinis, anyone? How about crawfish-stuffed bell peppers or mint-julep lamb chops? Chef Don Bergeron takes the cake for best caterer yet again. Call him Chef Don, and call him whenever you’ve got a hungry crowd to please. He’ll deliver more than food. It’s about innovation, presentation, execution and service, too. Be sure to try the sensation salad. We hate to be so predictable, but it’s really sensational. chefdonb.com

Runners up

(15.5%) Walk-On’s Catering

(15.2%) City Pork Catering

(14.6%) Ruffino’s Catering at De La Ronde Hall

(8.2%) Gourmet Girls

Best Costume/Party Shop

Party City (28.1%)

Whoever named Party City wasn’t playing around. With so much to navigate, Google Maps would be useful in there. Go armed with your list and a little bit of patience to find what you need. You’ll find it—and then some. Costumes, piñatas, balloons, plates, cups, favors—the retailer’s two Red Stick locations have a huge selection in pretty much every color and character to help load up for festivities. partycity.com

Runners up

(27.9%) Party Time

(11.5%) Parties Start Here

(10.9%) Giggles

(9.6%) It’s My Party

Best Grocery Store

Rouses Supermarket (24.3%)

Go ahead and two-step down the aisle. Grocery shopping at Rouses feels less like a chore and more like you’re gleefully bopping along bayou roads, picking up some produce, seafood and andouille. Why? Local. For more than 50 years, the Thibodaux-based chain has been buying, hiring and investing in local people and products. It’s growing fast, and recently joined the Baton Rouge market, so learn its name—sans apostrophe. It’s not going away anytime soon. rouses.com

Runner up

(12.8%) Trader Joe’s

(11.8%) Oak Point Fresh Market

(11.5%) Calandro’s Supermarket

(11.1%) Calvin’s Bocage Market

Best Shop to Buy Gifts

The Royal Standard (34.4%)

After the flood, The Royal Standard’s owners were initially unsure about reopening their flagship store, which got nearly three feet of water. Luckily for Baton Rouge, they renovated and reopened after about four months. That means they’ve still got two local, bookend-ish locations on Perkins Road, where you can find exactly the gift for whomever and whatever you’re celebrating. Flip flops. Bath bombs. Totes. Lamps. Candles. Mirrors. So many options. And so much monogramming. theroyalstandard.com

Runners up

(11.1%) Mingle

(10.7%) Sanctuary Home & Gifts

(9.7%) Southern Charm

(8.7%) Rickey Heroman’s Florist and Gifts

Best Hotel for Out-of-Towners

L’Auberge Casino & Hotel (22.4%)

Your out-of-towners may be visiting you, but you’ll have to forgive them if they don’t leave L’Auberge. Specifically, you may have to coax them out of the bathroom. With a TV built into each room’s bathroom mirror, why would anybody leave? Well, the casino itself is reason enough, as are the rooftop pool, Mississippi River views, restaurants, bar and events. lbatonrouge.com

Runners up

(18.4%) Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center

(17.7%) Watermark Baton Rouge

(15.4%) Renaissance Hotel

(11.3%) Hotel Indigo

Best Local Men’s Clothing Store

Carriages Fine Clothier (26.6%)

Game day, wedding day, beach day, meeting day or grocery-shopping Saturday, Carriages Fine Clothier keeps local men looking sharp daily. It seriously has it all, from T-shirts and sunglasses to pullovers, sport coats and shoes. Hit up a sidewalk sale or trunk show and snag a deal on high-end brands that love embroidered, itty-bitty tigers (Peter Millar), ducks (Southern Marsh), whales (Vineyard Vines) and ponies (Polo Ralph Lauren). carriagesbr.com

Runners up

(19.8%) Perlis Clothing

(16.6%) McLavy Ltd.

(8%) Harper’s Haberdashery

(6.1%) Bates & Thigpen

Best Local Women’s Boutique

Mingle (15.7%)

Mingle just celebrated its sixth birthday, but this could be the first you’ve heard about Port Allen’s best-kept secret. The boutique has a reputation for being on trend and on top of customer service—especially via social media. A comment, text or Snapchat will get you a quick reply about sizes, prices, holds and orders. Old-fashioned calls work, too. Just be warned: You’ll want every #ootd, and the store ships daily. facebook.com/dressmingle

Runners up

(14.5%) Bella Bella

(12.3%) Frock Candy

(8.6%) Posh Boutique

(8%) Hey, Penelope

Best Market for Meat

Maxwell’s Market (18.3%)

Freshness. Quality. Service. Expertise. Each of these is part of what sets Maxwell’s Market apart for meat. Then there’s the selection. Short ribs. Prime filet steaks. New York strips. Shish kebabs. Chicken breasts. Lamb. Veal. Quail. Rabbit. If it’s not there, the staff will special order it. And while you wait, a sandwich or burger from the deli will tide you over until it’s time to take home that quality cut of meat. maxwells-market.com

Runners up

(15.5%) Iverstine Farms Butcher

(14.6%) Chris’ Specialty Meats

(13%) Rouses Supermarket

(9.4%) Bergeron’s Boudin & Cajun Meats

Best Market for Seafood

Tony’s Seafood (65%)

When two thirds of the Baton Rouge population agrees on something, it’s a keeper. That’s the case with Tony’s, which has been filling locals’ appetites for fresh (and frozen … and prepared) seafood since 1959. Saltwater and freshwater fish, shrimp, crabs, oysters, crawfish—Tony’s has it all, including its own line of Louisiana Fish Fry products and seasonings. Check it out, and enjoy being part of the phenomenon. tonyseafood.com

Runners up

(7.6%) Rouses Supermarket

(6.7%) Heads & Tails Seafood

(5.6%) Whole Foods Market

(5.3%) Maxwell’s Market

Best Nail Salon

Bumble Lane (19.2%)

It’s hard to believe Bumble Lane is 16. Time certainly flies, especially when you’re getting a manicure or pedicure. The last time we surveyed best mani-pedi, Bumble Lane won then, too. It’s no wonder. Its spa atmosphere rubs off on you, leaving you relaxed, rejuvenated and repainted (if you want). Getting the tension massaged out of your hands and feet during the mani/pedi helps. See you after work? Weekday nail services close at 8 p.m. bumblelane.com

Runners up

(18.4%) Zaza Nail Boutique

(16.4%) Exotic Nails

(13.5%) Avant Tous Beauty Bar and Spa

(6.4%) Regal Nails

Best Place for Pet Services

Petz Plaza (19.4%)

Pull into a Petz Plaza, and listen for the excitement. That’s your dog’s tail picking up speed or your cat’s purr amplifier turning on. Petz Plaza’s services run the gamut from grooming, boarding and doggie day care (where your pup gets to play with others) to offering tasty baked treats and designer collars. Its caring staff will treat your fur baby like family, and its pet taxi makes life even easier. petzplaza.com

Runners up

(18.8%) Camp Bow Wow

(16.3%) Smooch My Pooch

(10.3%) Petco

(9.3%) All Pets Hospital

Best Spa

Bumble Lane (35.9%)

Spa day? How about spa week? Or spa party? Good luck doing anything after a super-relaxing Bumble Lane spa service. Get a well-deserved massage, body scrub, wrap or facial. Wash away your stresses in the steam shower or whirlpool. Play with the product samples. Or maybe just linger in the relaxation room, drinking lemon-infused water and eating all the snacks. Seriously, Bumble Lane puts the treat in retreat. bumblelane.com

Runners up

(12.8%) Paris Parker Aveda Salon & Spa

(12%) Avant Tous Beauty Bar and Spa

(11.6%) The Woodhouse Day Spa

(5.8%) Le Roche Bleu Day Spa

This article was originally published in the July 2017 issue of 225 Magazine.