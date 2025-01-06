Violence prevention: Building safer communities, sponsored by the I CARE Prevention Program

As we enter the new year, January is dedicated to raising awareness about violence prevention in our communities. The I CARE Prevention Program is committed to promoting safer spaces for everyone, especially our youth. Violence, whether at school, home or in public, can have lasting impacts on individuals and families, making it essential to focus on prevention.

The first step is open communication. Encourage conversations about conflict resolution, the importance of respect, and understanding the consequences of violent behavior. Providing positive role models, safe spaces, and resources for those in need can make a significant difference.

This month, let’s all take a pledge to support initiatives that reduce violence, foster healthy relationships, and build stronger communities. Together, we can create a safer environment where everyone feels valued and protected. For more resources and support, visit the I CARE Prevention Program’s website today.

