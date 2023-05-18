Vegan chocolate chip cookies, sponsored by Pennington Biomedical Research Center

Did you know that May 15 is National Chocolate Chip Day? It’s fascinating to think about how one single ingredient can change an entire recipe. (Here is an example.) The chocolate chip cookie is the perfect sweet treat, and is a great way to celebrate the special day. If you’re craving something sweet but want to keep your health and sugar intake in mind, try making these vegan chocolate chip cookies!

Recipe makes 12 cookies. Each cookie is 135 kcals, 3.5g protein, 15.5g carbohydrate, 2g fiber, 7g fat.

Ingredients:

1 (15-oz.) can of chickpeas (garbanzo beans), rinsed and drained

½ cup almond butter

¼ cup agave nectar

2 tsp. vanilla extract

1 tsp. baking powder

¼ tsp. salt

½ cup vegan semi-sweet chocolate chips

Directions:

Add all the ingredients except the chocolate chips. In a food processor, pulse until smooth, scraping down the sides as needed. Transfer to a bowl once smooth. Fold in the chocolate chips. Drop about 1-2 tbsp. of batter (for each cookie) onto a baking sheet lined with parchment paper and bake at 350⁰F for 15-20 minutes.