Vaping Awareness Month: Protecting BR’s youth, sponsored by the I CARE Prevention Program

Vaping has become a growing concern among teens, and during this time, it’s crucial to shed light on the dangers. Vapes may seem harmless, but they contain addictive chemicals like nicotine and can lead to long-term health issues, especially for developing brains.

The I CARE Prevention Program is dedicated to educating families and schools on the risks associated with vaping. Studies show that vaping can damage lung tissue, increase heart rate, and even expose users to toxic substances. By spreading awareness and providing resources, we can protect our youth from falling into the trap of vaping.

Take this month as an opportunity to talk to your kids, students, or peers about the risks. Let’s work together to create a healthier future for our community. For more resources, visit the I CARE Prevention Program’s website today.

