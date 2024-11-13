Unlock a colorful landscape with expert crepe myrtle care, sponsored by Bayou Tree Service

Crepe myrtles are a beloved part of Baton Rouge landscapes, known for their vibrant summer blooms, but they need special attention during the dormant season to keep them thriving. As winter approaches, pruning is key for shaping these trees and promoting healthy new growth. Cutting back old, dead, or overcrowded branches lets more light reach the interior, resulting in fuller, more colorful blooms come summer. It’s also wise to inspect for pests and diseases, as dormant-season treatments can often prevent issues from spreading in warmer months.

Bayou Tree Service’s expert team understands Baton Rouge’s unique climate and uses precision pruning techniques to enhance tree health without damaging these delicate trees. Adding mulch around the base of crepe myrtles can help retain soil moisture and protect roots from winter cold. With the right care, Baton Rouge homeowners can enjoy beautiful, healthy crepe myrtles for many seasons to come.