Unlock academic success with the Steve Carter Education Program, sponsored by Studyville

The Louisiana Steve Carter Education Program, now providing $1,500 per eligible K-12 student for tutoring, is an invaluable resource for Louisiana families with students in public schools aiming to boost their academic performance. Studyville is proud to serve as a top provider for this program, offering both in-person and online tutoring options that make learning accessible and adaptable to each family’s needs. With a team of highly skilled tutors, Studyville provides comprehensive support across subjects—from foundational literacy to advanced middle and high school subjects—as well as test prep for the ACT, ensuring students are covered at every stage of their educational journey.

Studyville’s approach combines the best of both worlds: the convenience of online learning with the focused support of in-person sessions available at their dedicated workspaces. This flexibility, paired with a commitment to personalized, high-quality instruction, ensures that each student receives the support needed to succeed. Families can visit the Louisiana Tutoring Initiative portal at louisianatutoringinitiative.com to register and select Studyville as their trusted provider for the Steve Carter Program. For a closer look at all the services Studyville offers, including literacy, math, and test prep for the ACT, click here. For more information, call 225.408.4553.

