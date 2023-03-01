Understanding exercise and MoTrPAC, Sponsored by Pennington Biomedical Research Center

We know that being physically active is good for our health, but there is not a clear understanding of what actually happens deep within the body to improve health when we exercise. Some individuals benefit from exercise more than others, and there has yet to be a scientific reason why that is. The Molecular Transducers of Physical Activity Consortium (MoTrPAC) study is going to show the viability in the response to an intervention like physical activity. This is the largest national research study aimed at understanding how physical activity improves health and prevents disease. The main goal of MoTrPAC is to gain a better understanding of how the body changes with physical activity. This will help researchers and doctors understand what exercise is best for each person’s unique body type. Read here to learn more about the MoTrPAC research trials and its qualifications, compensation, and procedures.