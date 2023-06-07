3 tips for keeping your home cool during the summer, sponsored by Southern Air

Summers in Baton Rouge are not for the faint of heart. With average temperatures already pushing the high 90s, residents expect their AC systems to cool them off right when they walk inside. Here are some tips and tricks on how to keep cool this summer.

• Close your blinds: Keep your blinds closed, especially on north- and west-facing windows.

• Block the heat: Stop letting heat into your house by using shade windows, black-out curtains, blinds, awnings, or large potted plants. If you can, invest in window tinting and top up your ceiling insulation. It will help keep the warmth in in winter, too.

• Close doors and seal gaps: Close the doors to rooms you aren’t using and seal gaps around doors and windows to ensure the cool air can’t escape.

Be sure your A/C is tuned up and ready to beat the summer heat.