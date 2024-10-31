It’s time to get your flu shot, sponsored by Baton Rouge Clinic

Fall is officially here, which means it is time to protect yourself from the seasonal spikes of the influenza virus commonly known as the flu. This is a seasonal upper respiratory infection caused by a virus, which is highly contagious. Most people associate the flu with cough, congestion, fever, sore throat, and body aches. Though these are common symptoms, the severity of influenza can vary based on the individual.

Dr. Tyler Theriot, an internist at The Baton Rouge Clinic, stresses the importance of getting your yearly flu shot. “The influenza vaccine, or ‘flu shot,’ is our best defense against experiencing severe symptoms or spreading the virus. There are many strains of the influenza virus, and they are known to evolve or adapt from year to year.”

According to the CDC, a yearly flu vaccine is recommended for everyone over 6 months of age as a step in protecting against this serious disease … so get your flu shot today! For more information on locations and hours for The Baton Rouge Clinic’s walk-in flu shots, click here.