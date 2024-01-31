It’s time to fix your back pain, sponsored by Bassett Furniture Direct

Stressless recliners are the only chairs formally endorsed by the American Chiropractic Association (ACA). Sitting properly requires furniture that fits. When sitting in a chair, the feet should be flat on the floor, knees slightly higher than the hips and the head directly over the top of the shoulders. Deviating from this neutral posture has consequences ranging from back pain to circulation problems and digestive issues. To help customers of any size find a properly fitted chair, Stressless recliners are available in small, medium or large sizes. Whether they are behind a computer, on a cell phone, or reading a book, more people are spending large parts of the day sitting. With so much time in this position, it is important to find seating that enhances proper posture at home and at work to make sitting a healthy experience that minimizes stress and dysfunction within the body. Check out Bassett Furniture, which has the largest Stressless gallery in Louisiana.

