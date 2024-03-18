Teen entrepreneur wins school pitch competition with medication label solution, sponsored by Take Note BR

Amelia Sindelar, a sophomore at University View Academy, has secured a $5,000 grant from the Young Entrepreneurs Academy (YEA) to kickstart her venture, ClearRX, a medication management business. This achievement also earns her the privilege to represent Baton Rouge at the national YEA competition held in New York. Amelia’s entrepreneurial journey is fueled by her passion for the medical field, mental health advocacy, and her desire to help others. ClearRX aims to enhance accessibility for the elderly and visually impaired by offering a scannable medication label. After scanning, users receive detailed information about their medication such as dosage instructions, videos, reminders, and more. “I can’t explain how incredible this program is,” Amelia says.

Dana Schlotterer, Executive Director at YEA, describes the program's unique ability to empower students. "They don't have to wait until college or after college to be a boss and take control of their wants, their desires, their goals," she says.


