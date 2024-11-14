SWIG: The ultimate guide to happy hour in the Capital City

Sponsored by The Queen Casino

Take your happy hour up a notch with SWIG, your ultimate guide to happy hour vibes, signature cocktails, tasty bar bites, holiday specials, and more in Baton Rouge. Discover top spots for a memorable evening, from handcrafted classic cocktails at Colonel’s Club to unique margaritas at Mami’s Mexican. Soak in the lively atmosphere at Superior Bar & Grill, or celebrate life’s moments at Ruffino’s. The Gregory offers happy hour every day, while Tallulah pairs expertly crafted dishes with fine wines. Uncover a cozy retreat at The Tunnel, or let Sip’s mobile bar service bring the celebration to you. Be sure to check out our sponsor, The Queen Baton Rouge, where you’ll enjoy craft cocktails, grazing boards, and breathtaking sunset views at The Loft at 1717.

Sip on this and shake up your happy hour plans this holiday season.