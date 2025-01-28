Restaurant Week is back, sponsored by EatBR

Restaurant Week is here, and it’s time to elevate your dining game! From January 27 to February 1, enjoy delicious 3-course meals at Baton Rouge’s top restaurants like Rocca, Tio Javi’s, Elsie’s Plate & Pie, Doe’s Eat Place, and more. With options for every budget, it’s the perfect chance to explore the city’s amazing food scene.

PRO TIP: Reservations are highly recommended—spots fill up fast!

Post on Instagram with the hashtag #eatbr during Restaurant Week, and a $2 donation will be made to The Louisiana Restaurant Association Education Foundation, Louisiana Hospitality Foundation, and the Baton Rouge Epicurean Society. Mark your calendar and get ready to #EATBR!

