Respite is a necessary tool for caregivers, sponsored by Alzheimer’s Services of the Capital Area

A caregiver helps or supports another person with functional limitations, whether the person needing help lives in their own home, with you, or in a residential setting. Caregivers of family members with dementia may face special challenges resulting in changing roles within the family and the need for more intensive levels of care. Providing care can be complicated and challenging, and requires careful planning.

At times you may feel overwhelmed. Respite provides a break from caregiving duties. Charlie’s Place Activity & Respite Centers and the Respite Reimbursement program allow caregivers to reduce stress to improve overall health and wellbeing. Click here to learn more.

