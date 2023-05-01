Protect the skin you’re in, sponsored by Baton Rouge Clinic

Did you know that one in five Americans will develop some form of skin cancer during their lifetime? Skin cancer can strike all races and ages, and can occur in places that are not exposed to the sun.

Those with the greatest risk for skin cancer are people with:

• light hair and light eyes

• fair skin

• greater than 50 moles

• large or atypical (unusual) moles

Skin checks should be done annually with a dermatologist, and regularly if you have risk factors. Protect your skin by applying broad spectrum sunscreen with a minimum SPF of 30 every two hours even if it’s cloudy, wear UV protective long sleeves, pants, hats, and sunglasses, and avoid prolonged sun exposure between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Remember: babies under 6 months should be kept out of direct sunlight.

