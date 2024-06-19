How proper tree care can help you maximize your curb appeal – and your home’s value

If you are looking for privacy, one answer is to plant more trees! Trees like hollies or magnolias grow to be lush and tall and can be manicured to be “fence like,” while live oaks with their broad, lush canopies provide extra screening for your home.

You may be surprised to learn that mature live oaks can easily be appraised at between $80,000-$100,000 each. To learn the value of a tree, a comprehensive tree appraisal using the trunk formula method needs to be completed, showing the monetary value of each tree.

Since trees are an investment, it’s important to keep them maintained and well-manicured. What entails a well-manicured tree? No dead wood in the branches, bright green leaves, no insects or diseases, and a raised, rounded and luscious canopy.

That’s where Bayou Tree Service can help. With 45 years of experience, their crews have mastered the art of tree aesthetics while properly maintaining your investment. A team of certified, experienced arborists will present you with the complete picture of how you can maintain and preserve your trees while also beautifying your property.

Whether recommending services like regular pruning, fertilization, tree protection during construction, enrolling in its Tree Health Care Program, or even calling an arborist for a comprehensive consultation to assess your tree’s specific needs – Bayou Tree Service has you covered. A complete list of services is available online at bayoutree.com.

With locations in Baton Rouge and New Orleans, the company’s comprehensive range of services goes beyond maintenance and can help unlock the full potential of your trees through specialized techniques tailored to your unique needs. Contact Bayou Tree Service today to schedule a consultation and discover the difference that proper tree care can make. For the Baton Rouge office, call 225.372.8585, or for New Orleans, call 504.837.8733.