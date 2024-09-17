Prescott Academy boosts teacher retention rates amid national decline, sponsored by Take Note BR

A Baton Rouge charter school is addressing the national teacher retention crisis by offering a high starting salary for its staff. Prescott Academy offers a minimum salary of $75,000, exceeding the average teacher salary across the state by over $20,000. Last school year, the U.S. saw a 23% teacher turnover rate, with compensation cited as a primary reason for leaving the profession.

“Our salary range is $75,000 and up. It’s the reason why our standards are different,” said Kylon Wishom, principal of Prescott Academy. “The salary motivated [teachers] to come, but it’s our job to motivate them to stay.”

Beyond competitive pay, Prescott focuses on fostering teachers’ personal growth and leadership development. Through its “Action Plan,” the school ensures that staff are aligned with its mission and goals, creating what Wishom calls “an environment conducive to learning.”

Prescott's mission is to build a team of teachers and leaders who work in a high-performance and caring culture. Through teacher and student growth, Prescott hopes to holistically reform the education system.