Prepare your trees for hurricane season, sponsored by Bayou Tree Service

As hurricane season approaches, Bayou Tree Service encourages homeowners to add tree care to their preparation checklist. Before the season begins, it’s wise to inspect trees on your property for any potential hazards. Hiring a licensed arborist to assess the trees for weakened, diseased, or dead branches is a crucial first step. Prompt removal of these branches can mitigate potential damage and ensure safety during storms.

Proper pruning is essential, especially in anticipation of hurricane season, as it promotes strong branch structure and reduces wind resistance. This proactive approach helps to minimize the force exerted against branches and branch unions during high winds. For young, exposed, or vulnerable trees, securing them with stakes or ties can prevent uprooting.

By following these recommendations, homeowners can protect their trees and reduce the risk of property damage during hurricanes. While some tasks can be performed on smaller trees by homeowners, it’s advisable to entrust the care of larger specimens to a licensed arborist for optimal results.

