Party like a royal, sponsored by The Queen Casino

Get ready to kick off home game weekends at The Queen with live music at 1717 Kitchen + Cocktails! Enjoy two exciting nights starting with Grammy-winning Wayne Toups on Friday, Nov. 8, bringing his signature zydeco and Cajun flair to the stage. Then, on Friday, Nov. 29, beloved New Orleans party band The Chee-Weez will keep the energy high with their mix of rock, pop, and everything in between. Both shows start at 9 p.m. and tickets begin at just $10 with free general admission for Queen Rewards Cardholders. Don’t miss these unforgettable weekends of music and celebration at The Queen!

