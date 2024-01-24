One-of-a-kind design, sponsored by Bassett Furniture Direct

If you’re feeling lost in the world of interior design, fret not. Bassett design consultants can turn your space into a reflection of you—timeless and uniquely stylish. Whether you’re revamping a room or starting from scratch, the team’s personal attention comes in various forms. Experience a virtual consultation where you can dive into accessories, upgrade your lighting, or even create an outdoor oasis with resort-style furniture. Embrace the concept of biophilic design, connecting your space to nature for a healthier habitat. Ask the team anything—from urgent questions to live design help—and see how personal attention plus aesthetic expertise can lead to instant décor gratification. Your perfect space is just a consultation away … it’s time to set your vision free!