How one Baton Rouge school is strengthening school-family bonds, sponsored by Take Note BR

Staff at a South Baton Rouge school have taken family involvement to a new level. Kenilworth Science and Technology Academy introduced a Home Visit Program that redefines connections between educators, students, and families by stepping outside the classroom. The initiative aims to foster stronger relationships, provide tailored support, and enhance student success by meeting families where they are.

During home visits, teachers and staff engage with families to discuss school resources, gather feedback on students’ experiences, and identify ways to better support their needs. Since prioritizing deeper relationships, Kenilworth has seen increased family involvement and a boost in school culture.

“For example, I visited a student I’ve never taught, but now he finds me every morning to say hello. He feels comfortable sharing how he’s doing and how his day is going,” said Danielle Wilson, Culture and Character Coordinator at Kenilworth.

Along with the Home Visit Program, Kenilworth has a Character Development initiative run by Wilson. Character.org has nationally recognized Kenilworth as a 2024 “Promising Practice” school for its commitment to fostering good character and community engagement with these programs. To learn more about Kenilworth, click here