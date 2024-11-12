November events and holiday specials, sponsored by The Queen Casino

There’s always something exciting happening at The Queen! Mark your calendars for Friday, Nov. 29 at 9 p.m. when the legendary Chee-Weez take the stage in 1717 KITCHEN + COCKTAILS for an unforgettable night of live music and entertainment. Tickets are available starting at $10, or enjoy free entry with a Queen Rewards Card. Visit thequeenbr.com to purchase.

Looking to unwind during the week? Join us for Happy Hour, now running Monday through Thursday from 3 to 6 p.m. and sip on $3 drafts, wells & wines, $6 calls, and snack on $9 bites.

And don’t miss our seasonal menus featuring all of your holiday favorites. From Thanksgiving feasts to Christmas dinners and New Year’s celebrations, 1717 has crafted special dishes perfect for the season. Make your holidays memorable by dining with us.

